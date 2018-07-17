Kazakh President instructs to encourage investment in Pavlodar region's economy

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan instructed to attract investment in the economy of Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The overarching priority its the encouragement of investment," President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a meeting on the development of Pavlodar region at the Toraigyrov Library in Pavlodar city.

"The pressing issue is the development of small and medium-sized enterprises. For now, the share of SMEs in the region's development structure is 17 percent," the Head of State said, adding that the average for the country is 27 percent.

"At the end of the second quarter, the SMEs' output declined by 16 percent," the President emphasized.