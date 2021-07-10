EN
    Kazakh President instructs to ensure Kazakhstanis’ access to Pfizer vaccine

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – During an expanded session of the Government President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan unlike most countries has access to a number of vaccines against COVID-19, including the homegrown vaccine QazVac, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Tokayev stressed the importance of expanding the list of COVID-19 vaccines used in the country taking into account the emergence of new strains as well as prices and quality of vaccines.

    He instructed to ensure access of Kazakhstan’s people to Pfizer vaccine in the short term.

    The country failed to receive 2 million Pfizer vaccine doses in May due to the company’s new rules.


