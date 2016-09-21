EN
    14:16, 21 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President instructs to improve court system

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Chairman of the Supreme Court Kairat Mami today, the president's press service reports.

    At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps" and the preparations for the upcoming 7th Congress of Judges of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The Chairman of the Supreme Court said that all ten steps of the National Plan the court system is responsible for had been implemented. According to him, the reforms outlined in the National Plan gave a powerful impulse to further improvement of judicial machinery in Kazakhstan.

    Kairat Mami stressed that courts in Kazakhstan made a shift from a five-tier system to a three-tier one in early 2016.

    In conclusion, President Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions on further improvement of the work of Kazakhstani court system and preparations for the 7th Congress of Judges.

