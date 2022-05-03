Kazakh President instructs to improve further civil service selection process

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs Darkhan Zhazykbayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Head of State was presented with a report on the current activity of the Agency and its tasks for the upcoming period.

Tokayev was briefed that the Agency dealt with the issues of eliminating unnecessary obstacles and barriers to entering the civil service, simplifying the procedure to withdraw from it, as well as increasing the openness of the civil service for every Kazakhstanis. Special attention was placed on the process of debureaucratization of the activity of the State machine.

The Agency’s Chairman informed about the implementation of the program to modernize the information system E-kyzmet for 2022-23. According to him, the civil service selection and admission process is to be fully digitalized through the creation of an internal portal based on the system. Works are to be carried out to automate other personnel processes, including rotation, internship, and advanced training, by 2023. In addition, Zhasykbayev talked about increasing the quality of the civil service.

In 2023, the selection for the civil service will be online through proctoring. In line with the tasks of the Head of State regarding the reduction of subordinate organizations, it is planned to restructure the National Center for the Management of Civil Service Personnel into an HR Institute within the Public Administration Academy keeping the staff and budget.

Following the meeting, the Head of State tasked to carry on with the work to further improve the civil service selection system , promote the principle of meritocracy, and introduce a human-oriented service model of the State machine.