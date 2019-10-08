Kazakh President instructs to intensify investigation of “Astana LRT” case

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan has instructed to intensify the investigation regarding to the Astana LRT monorail construction project, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Anti-Corruption Agency to intensify the investigation of the Astana LRT project. He added, that the project is controversial and economically unclear.

However, the Head of State emphasized that against all the odds the Astana LRT monorail construction project will be completed and commissioned since there are international obligations.

It bears to remind that in July the current year Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to put an end to the problem of the Astana LRT monorail construction project.

NOTE: Construction should have been finished roughly about the same time as the Almaty Metro, which was estimated for 2010. However, completion has been postponed several times. Thus, the completion was scheduled to coincide with the Expo in 2017. Astana LRT LLP signed an agreement with a consortium of China Railway International Group and Beijing State-Owned Assets Management Co for the construction of the first phase of the capital’s light rail project. The project is not commisioned yet.