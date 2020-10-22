Kazakh President instructs to introduce child wellbeing index

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to develop and introduce a national child wellbeing index starting from 2022, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.

While addressing the 4th session of the National Council for Public Confidence, Tokayev mentioned the instructions given in his recent address to join the optional protocol of the Convention on the Rights of Children, and to take measures to protect children from cyberbullying.

The President also noted the importance of developing and introducing a national child wellbeing index to allow for a more systematic understanding of issues related to childhood and solutions to those issues starting from 2022.

According to him, the index will help track the effectiveness of the national policy in improving the situation of children in various fields and by region.