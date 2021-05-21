Kazakh President instructs to prepare proposals for developing agricultural science

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of developing the agroindustrial complex at a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council taking place online, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the session, the Kazakh President pointed out that the EAEU countries are facing the task of increasing the amount of investments funneled into the agroindustrial complex, creating a unified agriculture and food market.

Tokayev called for enhancing the interaction between agrarian facilities of the EAEU countries in order to implement advanced and innovation technologies, increase production of foods with a high value-added.

He suggested it important to step up joint efforts in expanding exports of agricultural products to third country markets, considering it advisable to instruct the Commission to prepare detailed and concrete proposals in the area.

Notably, a session of the Heads of State of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is held via videoconferencing.



