    13:52, 19 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President instructs to reconstruct Traumatology and Orthopedics Research Institute

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State visited the metropolitan Traumatology and Orthopedics Research Institute, Kazinform reported citing the President’s Twitter account.

    «I have visited the metropolitan Traumatology and Orthopedics Research Institute. A lot of work is being done here to protect people's health and introduce new technologies. However, the outdated building does not meet the requirements of the time. I instructed the Government to resolve the issue of the clinic’s reconstruction and building of a new unit», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Twitter account reads.

