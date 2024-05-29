Kazakh President instructs to strengthen fight against terrorism

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

The President heard a report on the main results of the work of the Committee in countering terrorism and religious extremism since the beginning of 2024 and the measures set for the upcoming period.

Tokayev was informed that since the start of the year two terror attacks, including one aboard together with foreign partners, have been prevented.

26 persons influenced by radical religious ideology have been convicted of terrorist and extremis activities based on the criminal cases investigated by the National Security Committee. Pre-trial investigations regarding other 22 persons are still ongoing.

According to the Chairman of the National Security Committee, 139 foreigners have been denied entry into the country, and over 280 foreigners deported for extremist views.

Up to 190 attempts have been prevented to smuggle banned religious literature into the country, with 19 foreigners held accountable.

237 firearms, 27 explosives, over 4,500 pieces of ammunition and other means of terror have been seized.

As Sagimbayev said, since the start of the year over 340 anti-terrorism exercises have taken place. The Interior Ministry and the National Security Committee have conducted around 3,400 inspections of government and other facilities, including crowded places, as part of the strengthening of anti-terrorist protection measures.

The Head of State was also briefed about the realization of other measures of the comprehensive plan for development of the system to counter extremism and terrorism for 2023/25.

Following the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions aimed at strengthening the fight against terrorism.