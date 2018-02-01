Kazakh President introduces new 1st Deputy Chairman of ruling party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to the Central Office of the Nur Otan Party on Thursday, Kazinform has leant from the AkordaPress.

During the visit, President Nazarbayev thanked Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed for the work done during his tenure and, then, introduced the new First Deputy Chairman of the Party Maulen Ashimbayev.



Mr. Ashimbayev was born in Almaty city in 1971. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Throughout his professional career, he held various posts at the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Center of Analysis and Strategic Research of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Analytical Center of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



In 2002-2005, Mr. Ashimbayev headed the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



He was appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2005. In 2006, he was named Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration and remained in the office through 2011.



Starting from 2012 he has been a deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.