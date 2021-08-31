Kazakh President introduces new Defence Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President - Supreme Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the meeting with the senior executives of the Kazakh Defence Ministry and introduced new Minister Murat Bektanov, the Akorda press service reports.

Introducing the new Minister, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that his knowledge and experience will cope with the tasks the Ministry faces. The Head of State stressed that amid complicated sitiation in the world and region the army should be ready to ensure the country’s security. The President told about unacceptability of emergency situations like blasts that rocked in Arys and Baizak district in Zhambyl region.

Besides, the President stressed the need to fully realize all the priorities of the Armed Forces development concept until 2030. The President urged to ensure high-grade officers’ training and contract military, assigned to take decisive measures to ensure security at all arms depots and speed up construction of modern ammunition storage facilities far from settlements.

In a conclusion the Head of State wished the Minister and all military success.