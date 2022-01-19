Kazakh President introduces new Defense Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan – Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the key personnel of the Defense Ministry, the Akorda press service reports.

The President introduced new Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov highlighting his great experience. He has been serving in the internal troops over than 30 years. Prior to the appointment to the recent post Zhaksylykov served as the Deputy Interior Minister - Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard.

Following the meeting the Head of State positively assessed the CSTO Peacekeeping Mission. He added that CSTO peacekeepers deployment was efficient that also demonstrated the potential of the Organization.

Given the geopolitical situation and regional threats the President assigned to fundamentally raise the combat effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and settle certain tasks. First of all, it is crucial to strengthen military intelligence that is to provide the country’s leadership with timely and accurate information about external and internal threats. The Special Operations Command that will be set up pursuant to the President’s decree is vested with that important mission. It is essential to take all organizational measures and ensure readiness to conduct special operations jointly with other law enforcement agencies.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned also to update technical and military equipment of the Army. The President charged to reconsider the armament and military hardware procurement plan for 2022 taking into account January events and take measures to raise human capacity of the Armed Forces.

Following the meeting the President wished the new minister success.