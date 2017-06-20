Kazakh President invited to Finland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sauli Niinistö has invited Nursultan Nazarbayev to pay a visit to Finland, Akorda press service reports.

Today, the presidents of the two countries attended the demonstration of the national pavilion of Finland and made a tour of the Kazakhstan pavilion located in "Nur Alem" complex.

The heads of state also held bilateral talks at the Congress Center of the exhibition complex.

The President of Kazakhstan thanked Mr. Sauli Niinistö for his personal visit and participation in the opening of the Finland pavilion, noting the high level of the existing relations between the two countries.

"Our relations can be called outstanding. From time to time, we meet on various global platforms. Finland supported us in the Expo 2017 host selection and granting the status of the UN Security Council Non-Permanent Member. Kazakhstan also always supports Finland in the international arena," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

Emphasizing the importance of developing the bilateral relations, the Head of State expressed interest in strengthening relations in such areas as industry, pharmaceuticals, information technologies, education and medicine.

In his turn, the President of Finland thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the meeting and noted the role of Kazakhstan in resolving the current global and regional issues.

"I am always interested in your opinion, not only on bilateral relations, but also concerning the global issues. Now, almost the whole world observes the process of negotiations held in Kazakhstan, including the Syria talks on the Astana platform, in particular," Sauli Niinistö said.

The Finnish President thanked the Head of Kazakhstan for his personal visit to the national pavilion and invited him to visit Finland.