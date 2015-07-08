Kazakh President invited to visit India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has invited President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit India.

"I am convinced that this visit opens doors for us to solidify our relations," Prime Minister Modi said of his visit to Astana. "I would like to extend an invitation and look forward to your visit to India," the Indian official told Nursultan Nazarbayev. The leaders of the two countries also expressed satisfaction with the results of the visit as, according to them, it greatly contributed to the expansion of Kazakhstani-Indian strategic cooperation. Following bilateral talks in Astana, national companies and state bodies of Kazakhstan and India signed a number of relevant documents, thus, laying the foundation for cooperation in railway, defense, sports and other sectors.