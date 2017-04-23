Kazakh President invites Emir of Qatar to OIC Summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has paid a visit to the State of Qatar today. In Doha, he was received by Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, Minister Abdrakhmanov extended the personal invitation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Emir of Qatar to participate in the first Summit of the OIC Summit on Science and Technologies scheduled to be held in Astana on September 10-11. He especially commended Qatar's contribution to the development of that sphere in the Islamic world and beyond its borders.



The sides also discussed Qatar's preparations for the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana, given the positive experience accumulated by Qatar in the sphere of development of green economy.



Kazakh minister and Emir of Qatar touched upon the state and prospects of bilateral relations, noting positive dynamics being observed in all directions of Kazakhstani-Qatari cooperation.



They also gave consideration to the most pressing issues on the international agenda, including the Syrian conflict, the Astana process and expanding the number of its participants by attracting other countries of the Arab world, including Qatar. Minister Abdrakhmanov briefed Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on key priorities of Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council.