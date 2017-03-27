EN
    14:31, 27 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President invites UAE PM to EXPO 2017 opening ceremony

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Emir of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service. 

    During the negotiations, the sides discussed current state and further development of cooperation between Astana and Abu Dhabi. Utmost attention was paid to cooperation in commercial and economic, financial and investment spheres.

    The Head of State praised fast pace of development of the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and Dubai.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of exchange of experience with the UAE in terms of creation an effective management of the center and establishing close ties between the DIFC and the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC). The Emir of Dubai, in turn, reiterated readiness for full and complete cooperation in that respect.

    The Kazakh President thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for special contribution to the development and introduction of Islamiс financing.

    Additionally, the Head of State briefed the UAE Prime Minister on the final stages of preparations for the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 and plans to use the exhibition facilities as the AIFC headquarters in the future.

    In conclusion, President Nazarbayev invited Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to attend the opening ceremony of the EXPO 2017 in Astana.

     

