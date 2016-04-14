Kazakh President is initiator of new humanistic world order – Azerbaijani expert

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's global initiatives based on its peaceful foreign policy have gained respect to this country and its leader both among its neighbors and even far abroad. Azerbaijani expert Ilqar Velizade said it commenting on the Kazakh President's ‘Manifesto: The World. The 21st Century'.

According to Velizade, despite all obstacles and difficulties, Kazakhstan confidently moves ahead towards its strategic goal – to join the club of developed counties of the world by the middle of the century.

“It is only natural, that high authority at the international arena, all-round integration into the global economy and international relations are considered to be the ways of achievement of these goals. These ways are based on the principles of peacefulness, tolerance, harmony of external and internal development and strengthening of statehood. All these principles in one form or another comprise the present system of international security.

In his appeal to the global community outlined in the “Manifesto: The World. The 21st Century.” President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev stresses that ignoring fundamental principles of international law which underlie the modern architecture of security is inadmissible. Alongside, the Kazakh Leader points out the importance of development of new approaches and solutions which neutralize the risks of destabilization of the situation arising from such destructive phenomena of present time as terrorism, religious extremism and intolerance, threat of nuclear weapons proliferation etc.

While proposing to overcome such vestiges of militarism as the existence of military blocs jeopardizing the global security and hindering broader international collaboration, the Leader of Kazakhstan, in fact, stands as the initiator of a new post-bloc world order which helps reduce tension in a plenty of countries and regions. On the other hand, namely post-bloc or “blocless” world guarantees the implementation of a huge potential of cooperation to all countries including Kazakhstan.

Standing for the global world, N.Nazarbayev calls for a global dialogue with the participation of the representatives of all nations and states which is a pledge of development of this dialogue and successful realization of his initiatives. Such politics is based on the best humanistic ideas, and the author says, “sincere worry about the destiny of future generations who will have to live and work in the 21st century,” the expert says.