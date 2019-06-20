Kazakh President, Israeli PM held telephone talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephone conversation, the Akorda press service reports.

Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his assumption of the office wishing him success for the benefit of Kazakhstan.



The sides exchanged opinions on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and highlighted good opportunities for cooperation in the sphere of defense technologies.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of further development of the high-level ties citing the successful visit of the Israeli PM to Kazakhstan in 2016.