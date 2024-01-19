Kazakh President, Italian PM adopt joint statement

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni adopted a joint statement, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

Joint statement by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan paid an official visit to Italy on January 18, 2024 at the invitation of the President of the Italian Republic. On this occasion, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic

1. Noting the Treaty on the Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Italian Republic, done at Rome on 5 November 2009, we express satisfaction with the trustful and regular dialogue between the two Countries at all levels. Kazakhstan is Italy’s main economic partner in Central Asia, and Italy is Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner in the European Union and one of the leading investors in the Kazakh economy.

2. We emphasize that, over more than thirty years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan and Italy have transformed their ties into a strong partnership based on mutual trust, shared values, and effective cooperation.

3. We note the high dynamics of Kazakh-Italian cooperation and wish to continue, in the spirit of strategic partnership, to diversify and deepen ties in all areas of mutual interest.

4. In the economic field, building on the Joint Statement signed in Astana on 5 September 2023 by the Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Italy, we emphasise the high potential for further development of trade and investment ties. The key areas of cooperation are energy, exploration and extraction of natural resources, green economy, construction, infrastructure, transport and logistics, agriculture, scientific and technological activities, and consulting services. Emphasising the importance of deepening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two States, we welcome the establishment of the Business Council.

5. We note the importance of the negotiation of an Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Italian Republic on Encouragement and Mutual Protection of Investments that will contribute to the improvement of the investment climate and further development of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy.

6. We also note the importance of expanding cooperation in the field of higher education between Kazakh and Italian universities, particularly those specialising in science and technology.

7. We express our intention to increase cooperation in the field of culture. We welcome the official opening of the Italian Cultural Centre in Almaty on 30 November 2023, the first in Central Asia. This was another step towards the rapprochement of the two peoples and the strengthening of cultural ties.

8. The parties noted that the participation of Kazakhstan in the 60th International Biennale of Contemporary Art in Venice will promote the culture and art of Kazakhstan both in Italy and abroad.

9. We state the readiness of the two Countries to continue close cooperation within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan, of the one part, and the European Union and its Member States, of the other part, done at Astana on 21 December 2015. In this regard, we welcome the holding of the first Central Asia-European Union Summit on 27 October 2022 in Astana.

10. We note with satisfaction the launch of major transport and connectivity initiatives in Central Asia, particularly those related to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. We express support for the implementation of the European Union’s Global Gateway project.

11. We reaffirm the aspiration of the two Countries to create a solid and promising basis for cooperation between the European Union and Central Asia, as well as to strengthen regional dialogue in Central Asia, which is key to prosperity, stability, and sustainable development. We note the importance of holding the “Central Asia + Italy” format meeting in Rome in 2024 and in Kazakhstan in 2025.

12. The President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic highly appreciates the role of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of Central Asian States in further deepening cooperation, strengthening peace, and building an atmosphere of friendship, trust, and good-neighbourliness in the Central Asian region, as well as increasing their importance in the international arena.

13. The President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, as part of further promoting the climate agenda, appreciates all relevant initiatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan, also taking note of the proposal to establish the Project Office of Central Asian Countries on environmental protection and climate change in Almaty and of its proposal to hold the Regional Climate Summit under the auspices of the United Nations in 2026 in Kazakhstan.

14. We favour strengthening interaction between the two Countries based on the principle of mutual respect. We reaffirm our full respect for the UN Charter as the common framework for coexistence and cooperation, as well as our mutual desire to promote peace, security and stability at both global and regional levels, and to continue fostering dialogue on international migration, also in the framework of the Almaty Process, and to deepen bilateral cooperation within multilateral fora, such as the United Nations.

15. In the context of the relevance of the climate agenda, we reaffirm our strong commitment to combating climate change and welcome the reaffirmation of the goal of keeping global warming within 1.5° at COP28 held in Dubai.

16. The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan wishes the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic success in Italy’s G7 presidency.

17. The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan invites the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic to pay a visit to Kazakhstan in the nearest future.

Adopted in Rome on January 18, 2024.