Kazakh President, King of Saudi Arabia had telephone talk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Akorda press service says.

The leaders of the two countries expressed interest in further strengthening and expanding of trade-economic and investment collaboration.



In particular, the sides pointed out the importance of implementation of joint projects in nuclear and alternative energy as well as in oil and gas processing sector in Kazakhstan.



The sides exchanged also views on the current situation at the international market of energy resources and emphasized an important role of oil exporting countries.



The Kazakh President and the Saudi King also agreed to maintain reciprocal visits.

The conversation was initiated by the Saudi side.