EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:35, 20 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, King of Saudi Arabia had telephone talk

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Akorda press service says.

    The leaders of the two countries expressed interest in further strengthening and expanding of trade-economic and investment collaboration.

    In particular, the sides pointed out the importance of implementation of joint projects in nuclear and alternative energy as well as in oil and gas processing sector in Kazakhstan.

    The sides exchanged also views on the current situation at the international market of energy resources and emphasized an important role of oil exporting countries.

    The Kazakh President and the Saudi King also agreed to maintain reciprocal visits.

    The conversation was initiated by the Saudi side.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Politics President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!