Kazakh President, Kyrgyz FM met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZAINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Erlan Abdyldaev, the press service of Akorda informs.

The sides discussed the key areas of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz interaction and promising spheres for further joint work of the two countries.

Besides, the parties exchanged views on the most acute aspects of the regional and international agendas.

N.Nazarbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan enjoy close ties of friendship and cooperation.

“Kyrgyzstan is our closest neighbor and partner. There should not be any unsolved issues between us. Our relations must be an example for others. Taking into account the uneasy economic and political situation in the world, we must work together,” said the Kazakh Leader.

In turn, E.Abdyldaev extended greetings from Kyrgyz President A.Atambayev to N.Nazarbayev and expressed hope for further strengthening of the bilateral collaboration.