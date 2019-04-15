EN
    18:24, 15 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President laid flowers to Independence and Humanism Monument in Tashkent

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM As part the state visit to Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has laid flowers to the Independence and Humanism Monument in Tashkent, the national symbol of the people of Uzbekistan.

    The monument's author is Uzbek sculptor Ilkhom Jabborov. The monument located on the Independence Square consists of a bronze globe with the map of Uzbekistan and a sculpture of a mother holding a child in her arms.

    As earlier reported, on April 14 President Tokayev arrived in Uzbekistan for a state visit.
