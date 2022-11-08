Kazakh President launches gas chemical facility in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President launched an integrated gas chemical facility Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc, the Akorda press service reports.

KazMunaiGas CEO Magzum Mirzagaliyev told the Head of State about the gas chemical facility development prospects.

As stated, there 4,300 people were engaged in its construction. 631 permanent workplaces will be created after its commissioning. The facility is expected to produce 500,000 tons of polypropylene a year that is 1% of the global output.

Such facilities function only in five states of the world, such as Saudi Arabia, the U.S., Belgium, South Korea and China. The Catofin и Novolen technologies of the Lummus Technology Inc. are used there.

