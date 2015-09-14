Kazakh President lays flowers to Ismail Somoni monument in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has laid flowers to the Ismail Somoni monument today during his official visit to Dushanbe.

Ismail Somoni was an outstanding Tajik ruler. He was the son of Ahmad ibn Asad. During his brother's Nasr's reign, Ismail controlled Bukhara from 874 till 892. After the overthrow of Nasr in 888, Ismail continued to formally recognize Nasr as ruler until the latter's death in 892 and only afterwards he officially took power. The Somoni currency of Tajikistan is named after Ismail.