EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:56, 12 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President lays flowers to People’s Heroes Monument in Beijing

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM On the second day of the state visit to China, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has laid flowers to the People’s Heroes Monument in Beijing, President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali informed on his Facebook account.

    The Monument to the People’s Heroes in Beijing is a three-level obelisk, the national monument of the People’s Republic of China. It was unveiled in honor of the martyrs of revolutionary fights of the Chinese people in the 19th and 20th centuries.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!