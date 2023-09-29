Kazakh President, Linde GmbH Senior Vice President hold talks

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Senior Vice President of Linde GmbH Oliver Pfann on the margins of his two-day visit to Germany, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting with Oliver Pfann, Senior Vice President of Linde GmbH for the Middle East, Europe and Africa, issues of cooperation in the field of gas and engineering technology were discussed.

The Head of State welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation and Understanding between NC “KazMunayGas” JSC and Linde GmbH, which provides for the implementation of existing and future oil and gas chemical projects in our country.

In accordance with previous agreements, Linde is using its own technology to develop an extended basic design for ethane cracking and air separation (nitrogen, industrial air) units used in the production of polyethylene.

The President was also informed of the company's interest in becoming a co-investor in a 1.3 million tonnes per annum urea production project.