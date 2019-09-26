EN
    01:14, 26 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, Luxembourg PM meet in NY

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Akorda press service informed.

    The parties discussed the relevant issues of the bilateral agenda having made an emphasis on implementation of a number of promising projects.

    In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xavier Bettel agreed to boost cooperation in space industry, financial services, including within the Astana International Financial Centre. The sides also discussed the opportunities of interaction in digitalization.

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan President
