Kazakh President made 13 foreign visits in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev made 13 foreign visits in 2015, this has been announced by Erlan Idrissov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, at today's press conference in Central Communications Service.

The Minister believes that the number of high-level talks shows the political understanding between countries. Mr.Idrissov stressed that during President's foreign trips he was accompanied by heads of economic block of the Government and representatives of business structures. According to Erlan Idrissov, this year the total volume of contracts and agreements concluded during the foreign visits exceeded 170 billion tenge. Total there have been signed about 300 contracts. Nursultan Nazarbayev have made 13 foreign visits, received 32 presidents, prime ministers and other high-ranking foreign officials in 2015.