Kazakh President makes statement after talks with Prime Minister of India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has made a statement on the results of bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in Akorda.

Kazakh President stressed that India is the biggest partner of Kazakhstan in Asia. Kazakhstan for India is the main economic partner in Central Asia. Last year bilateral trade reached $1.3 billion. The two states cooperate in such areas as information technology, oil and gas industry, agriculture, nuclear energy and pharmaceuticals. In 2005-2014 direct investment from India to Kazakhstan exceeded $200 million. Moreover, 492 Kazakh-Indian joint ventures are registered in our country. "During the negotiations we have discussed a wide range of issues and agreed to continue the active political dialogue, to develop our relations on all levels, to strengthen trade, economic and humanitarian relations", said Nursultan Nazarbayev. According to his words, the development of the strategic partnership with India is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the talks with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have shown great prospects in the relations of our countries, coincidence of positions on many crucial issues, stable close relationship, as well as significant transit-transport potential.

"We have considered the prospects for oil and gas, metallurgy, mining, infrastructure, banking, food, and electric power industries," concluded the President.