Kazakh President makes Turkish business leaders familiar with AIFC

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told the leaders of the largest companies of Turkey about the activities of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Astana International Financial Centre was established at the premises of the EXPO 2017 exhibition site. It operates on the basis of the best models of the financial centers in New York, Singapore, London, and Dubai. Its legal status is enshrined in the Constitutional Law, the working language is English. This is the only center in the region, the activities of which are governed by English law," the President of Kazakhstan said at the meeting with the top entrepreneurs of Turkey.

Speaking about the main advantages of the financial center, Nursultan Nazarbayev mentioned special tax, currency, visa and labor regimes for the participants of the AIFC.

In conclusion, the Head of State called on the entrepreneurs of the two countries to be actively involved in developing and strengthening state-to-state relations by using all the conditions created.