EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:22, 12 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President meets High Judicial Court Chairman Denis Shipp

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Chairman of the High Judicial Court Denis Shipp, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The Kazakh President was briefed on the outcomes of the High Judicial Court’s work in the first half-year of 2021 and plans for the next period.

    He was also informed about the implementation of the tasks regarding the staffing of the administrative justice courts.

    In conclusion, the Head of State gave Denis Shipp a number of tasks to proceed with the judicial recruitment procedure and attract more educated and competent specialists in the judicial system.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Events President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!