Kazakh President meets Rector of Satbayev University

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has held today a meeting with the Rector of Satbayev University, Iskander Beisembetov, the press service of Akorda informed.

During the meeting, the Head of State was provided with information on the prospects for the university's development and the results of its research activities.

Highlighting the special place of the institution in the system of Kazakhstan's education, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of educating highly-skilled professionals in line with the requirements of the Industrialization Program. He noted that Satbayev University is one of the major educational institutions that provide engineering education.

"We create all the conditions needed for its development. The university was granted autonomy. Besides, the university has become a research institution," said the President of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Beisembetov reported on the measures being taken to implement applied projects, as well as the work being done to improve the quality of education with due regard to global trends.