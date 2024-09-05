Kazakh President meets with Arab Coordination Group leadership

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Saudi Fund for Development Director General Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, Director of Operations Department in the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Adel Abdulla Al Hosani, acting Deputy Director General of the Kuwait Fund For Arab Economic Development Rashid Al-Bader and manager of Strategic Partnerships at the Qatar Fund for Development Haya Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Akorda reports.

The Head of State pointed out that Kazakhstan and the Gulf countries have established strong and mutually beneficial relations in political, trade and economic spheres. In addition, the multifaceted cooperation with Arab counties has been reinforced by the concrete agreements and treaties reached during mutual visits and talks at the high level.

According to the President, the Arab Coordination Group has established itself as a strategic partner of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev informed the participants of the meeting about the launch of a new investment cycle in Kazakhstan in order to attract at least 150 billion US dollars worth of direct foreign investments by 2029.

For their part, the heads of the Arab Coordination Group spoke about the successful multilateral and bilateral talks with the Kazakh government and business officials on joint implementation and financing of a number of infrastructure and industrial projects in the priority sectors of the economy.