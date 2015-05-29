Kazakh President meets with CIS officials

ASTANA-BURABAI. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with heads of delegations of the CIS member states in the village of Burabai today.

The prime ministers of Kazakhstan, Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yaqub Eyyubov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Satlyk Satlykov, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Adkham Ikramov, and Sergei Lebedev, the Chairman of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary are in attendance of the CIS Council of Heads of Governments in Burabai. Participants are set to discuss a wide spectrum of issues on cooperation between the CIS member states.