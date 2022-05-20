Kazakh President meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Agency for Financial Monitoring Zhanat Elimanov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the Kazakh President was briefed on the outcomes of the work of the Agency in the combat against the grey economy, financial pyramids, and withdrawal of capital from the country.

According to the information presented to the President, 727 economic offences were detected and KZT67bn was paid in compensation.

The Head of State was informed about the implementation of his tasks regarding the exclusion of the pressure on good businesses. In particular, Zhanat Elimanov told about the elimination of the widespread institution of proceedings by the law enforcement bodies.

According to him, a yearly reduction in the number of registered crimes is observed. Periods of investigation were reduced 3 times, and the number of closed cases on the grounds of rehabilitation by a third. As a result, thousands of citizens and entrepreneurs were taken out of the orbit of criminal prosecution, leading to a considerable decline in the number of complaints from parties to courts.

In conclusion, Tokayev attached attention to the importance of strictly observing the rights of entrepreneurs and gave the Head of the Agency a number of instructions.



