Kazakh President meets with Japan’s Emperor Akihito

TOKYO. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Japan's Emperor Akihito in Tokyo, the press service of Akorda informs.

The sides discussed the state of relations between Kazakhstan and Japan, the prospects of their further consecutive development.

N.Nazarbayev noted close interaction of the two countries in various spheres and emphasized regular participation of the Japanese side in the Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders in Astana as well as partnership in ensuring international security including nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

The Kazakh Leader praised Japan’s invaluable contribution to global conflicts and promotion of regional development.

As N.Nazarbayev pointed out, our country being a responsible non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-18, will also take measures to build a nuclear-weapon free world and solve energy, food and water security issues.