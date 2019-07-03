Kazakh President meets with multinational investment bank representative

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held today a meeting with Julie Monaco, Global Head of the Public Sector Group of Citigroup Inc., Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the executives of Citigroup for their active involvement in the Astana EXPO 2017 exhibition and the work of the AIFC Management Board. The President appreciated the bank's contribution to attracting investment in Kazakhstan and implementing innovative projects.

"We want to ensure sustainable economic development in the country, we are diversifying the economy. It is not an easy task, we understand its complexity. And in this regard we want to continue close cooperation with Citigroup," said the Head of State.



In turn, Julie Monaco congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as President and pointed out that Kazakhstan is a very important partner of Citigroup.



"With Ms. Julie Monaco of Citigroup Bank discussed interaction opportunities within the AIFC platform on stimulating financial sector and enhancement of Kazakhstan's investment climate," the Kazakh President wrote on Twitter.