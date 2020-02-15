Kazakh President meets with Siemens AG CEO

MUNICH. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Siemens AG CEO Joe Kaeser in Munich, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, President Tokayev told Mr. Kaeser about what Kazakhstan had done so far in terms of digitalization and noted that a lot needed to be done in that sphere in the future.

The Head of State admitted that despite a lot of endeavors in the sphere of digitalization Kazakhstan needed to improve practical work and experience in that area.

Joe Kaeser, in turn, expressed interest in participating in the digitalization projects implemented in Kazakhstan.

It bears to remind that Siemens AG was one of the first foreign companies to open an office in Almaty in 1994. Since then it unveiled its branches in Nur-Sultan (2000), Temirtau and Atyrau (2002).