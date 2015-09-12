EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:01, 12 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President meets with Souyz TMA-16M crew at Astana International Airport (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with the crew of the Souyz TMA-16M spacecraft that returned from the International Space Station (ISS) earlier this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Dutch cosmonaut Andreas Mogensen, Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka and Kazakh cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov landed near Zhezkazgan city at 6:51 a.m. Astana time. At the airport, the cosmonauts were greeted by Head of Kazcosmos Talgat Mussabayev, national and foreign mass media and Aidyn Aimbetov's spouse and daughter. The crew had a medical check after landing in Karaganda region and Kazcosmos agency said in a statement that ‘they are absolutely fine'. Later in the day Mogensen, Padalka and Aimbetov will hold a press conference.

    Tags:
    Astana President of Kazakhstan Space News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!