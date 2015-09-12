Kazakh President meets with Souyz TMA-16M crew at Astana International Airport (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with the crew of the Souyz TMA-16M spacecraft that returned from the International Space Station (ISS) earlier this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Dutch cosmonaut Andreas Mogensen, Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka and Kazakh cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov landed near Zhezkazgan city at 6:51 a.m. Astana time. At the airport, the cosmonauts were greeted by Head of Kazcosmos Talgat Mussabayev, national and foreign mass media and Aidyn Aimbetov's spouse and daughter. The crew had a medical check after landing in Karaganda region and Kazcosmos agency said in a statement that ‘they are absolutely fine'. Later in the day Mogensen, Padalka and Aimbetov will hold a press conference.