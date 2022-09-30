EN
    11:38, 30 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President meets with the public in Abai region

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Head of State with the public started in Abai region, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

    The President noted this year taking into account the people’s requests a new region was founded there.

    «This step will let tackle quickly socioeconomic problems and will contribute to raising the locals’ welfare. There will be created conditions for attracting investments, opening new productions and new jobs, development of small and medium business. The region will get direct funding from the republican budget,» the President said.

    The region was named after great Abai as a sign of particular respect for him.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01




    President of Kazakhstan Abai region President
