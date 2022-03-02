15:36, 02 March 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakh President met with Armed Forces executives
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Head of State - Supreme Commander-of-Chief Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting at the Defence Ministry of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service informs.
The President assigned the Defence Ministry to update the structure and military strength with due regard for military security immediate threats. The Head of State stressed the need to improve military administration using latest digital approaches.