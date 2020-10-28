Kazakh President met with Board Chairman of Yegemen Kazakhstan newspaper

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of republican newspaper Yegemen Kazakhstan (Independent Kazakhstan) Darkhan Kydyrali, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the current activities of the newspaper.

Mr Kydyrali briefed the President on Yegemen Kazakhstan newspaper’s new projects started during the pandemic as well as on this year’s work of the International Turkic Academy.

According to him, the works of Abai were translated and published as part of the poet’s 175th anniversary; the large-scale international conferences and meetings devoted to the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi were held; the books came out to mark the 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde.

In conclusion, Tokayev gave instructions to adapt the activities of the newspaper to the realities of the modern requirements, and noted the importance of further improving the work of the International Turkic Academy.