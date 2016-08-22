EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:35, 22 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President met with Chairman of Polish Senate Stanisław Karczewski

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Chairman of the Polish Senate Stanisław Karczewski in Warsaw for discussing the issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

    The parties noted high level of bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of joint work on establishment of an effective legal framework for implementation of the key areas of inter-state cooperation and the agreements reached during the visit.

    Upon completion of the meeting, N.Nazarbayev made an entry in the Book of Honorary Guests of the Senate of Poland.

    The Head of State met also with the Kazakh students pursuing studies in Polish universities. The President wished them excellent study and called them to use the gained knowledge in favor of their country.

    null null null  

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Politics Diplomacy President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!