Kazakh President met with Chairman of Polish Senate Stanisław Karczewski

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Chairman of the Polish Senate Stanisław Karczewski in Warsaw for discussing the issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The parties noted high level of bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of joint work on establishment of an effective legal framework for implementation of the key areas of inter-state cooperation and the agreements reached during the visit.



Upon completion of the meeting, N.Nazarbayev made an entry in the Book of Honorary Guests of the Senate of Poland.



The Head of State met also with the Kazakh students pursuing studies in Polish universities. The President wished them excellent study and called them to use the gained knowledge in favor of their country.



