TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:26, 15 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President met with governors

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a working meeting with the governors of the regions and mayors of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities, the Akorda press service reports.

    The President charged the governors to promptly tackle socioeconomic development issues in the regions. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that regional authorities should take responsibility for stability in the regions and towns. Besides, the President charged to get ready for harvesting ahead, take measures to prevent and eliminate steppe and forest fires, ensure smooth functioning of housing and utilities facilities during the heating season.

    In conclusion, Tokayev encharged the President’s Administration to monitor fulfilling of the tasks set.

    After the meeting the Head of State received governors of the regions and mayors of the cities of republican significance.


