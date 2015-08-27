ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with the heads of prosecutor's offices of the CIS and SCO, Akorda informed.

Heads of Prosecutor's Offices have arrived in Astana to participate in the 13th session of the prosecutors general of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the 25th meeting of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the Commonwealth of Independent States. During the meeting the attendees discussed the key aspects of the rule of law, security and stability in the region within the framework of the SCO and CIS. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between prosecutors' offices of the CIS countries. President of Kazakhstan noted the importance of developing effective joint steps in the fight against terrorism and extremism, as well as other forms of transnational crime. Kazakhstan's President expressed hope that such meetings will contribute to strengthening the rule of law and the joint fight against crime in the territory of the SCO and CIS. During the meeting, Askhat Daulbayev, General Prosecutor of Kazakhstan, informed the President on the results of the sitting of prosecutors general of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization with the participation of heads of departments of the observer countries including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Belarus.