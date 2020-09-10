Kazakh President met with Kostanay region farmers

KOSTANAY REGION. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with heads of farming enterprises of Kostanay regions, the Akorda press service reports.

As part of his working trip to Kostanay region the Head of State surveyed the fields and the progress of harvest campaign.

As of today the region thrashed 3.1 mln of grain, or 76% of area planted. The yield is 10 centners per hectare.

The President was also reported on cattle breeding, agro-industrial complex, digitalization development projects.

At the meeting with farm producers President Tokayev noted that successful development of the agrarian sector determines the national competitiveness. The farmers told the President about transformations and rural positive initiatives and settling of social projects. They also highlighted farms products sales and exports issues.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the farmers for steps takes to provide the country’s food supplies wishing them to gather rich crop.