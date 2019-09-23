Kazakh President met with U.S. political and expert circles

NEW-YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with the leading American politicians and expert community in New York as part of his visit to the U.S. The meeting was organized with the support of the Atlantic Council, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State told those gathered about the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-U.S. relations, key priorities of the country’s foreign policy, trade and economic, investment potential.





Tokayev also briefed on the successful realization of a number of joint energy projects and drew attention to new opportunities for expanding cooperation in agriculture and high technologies.

As the President stated, Kazakhstan will further strengthen long-term economic ties with the U.S. business.

Notably, those gathered highly appreciated the level of bilateral cooperation outlining the great potential for further strengthening of mutual benefit strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President stated that the country attaches great importance to the implementation of agreements achieved during the official visit of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the U.S. paid last January which laid the foundation for the expanded strategic partnership between the nations.

He also reminded that the U.S. is one of the largest investors of Kazakhstan. The volume of investments channeled in Kazakhstan exceeded USD 45 bln.





As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in New York to attend the 74th session of the UN GA and hold talks with heads of state and government, business circles.