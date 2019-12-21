Kazakh President names envoys to several countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev designated several ambassador to a number of countries, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

Nurlan Seitimov was named as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Estonia.

Arken Arystanov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore, will concurrently serve as the Ambassador to New Zealand.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov will represent the country in Cambodia and Laos.