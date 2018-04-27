EN
    18:19, 27 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President names new ambassadors to Republic of Korea, Spain and Canada

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev named new ambassadors of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Spain and Canada, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

    Bakyt Dyussenbayev was appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea. He was relieved of the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Spain, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the World Tourism Organization (WTO) and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan with concurrent accreditation to the Principality of Andorra.

    Konstantin Zhigalov who previously served as Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Canada will take up the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Spain. H.E. Ambassador Zhigalov also had concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

    Akylbek Kamaldinov became the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Canada.

