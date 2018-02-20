Kazakh President names new Chairman of Accounts Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan appointed Nataliya Godunova as the new Chairperson of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The post was previously held by Mr. Nurmukhambet Abdibekov.



Over her professional career, Ms Godunova held various posts in the regional administrations of West-Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.



In 2009-2011, she served as consultant and acting trade commissioner of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Russia. Afterwards, she held the post of advisor to Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan for economic issues.



Ms Godunova was responsible for issues of economy and finance as a deputy governor of Kyzylorda region in 2013-2015.



She took up the post of the Secretary of the Nur Otan Party in 2015.



Two years later, she was named as a member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan.